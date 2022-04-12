FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CL King from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 5,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

