Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $97.73. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 1,019 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7908 dividend. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.