Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.31 Million

Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will report $161.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $77.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $758.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.59 million to $773.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $926.17 million, with estimates ranging from $918.68 million to $933.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

