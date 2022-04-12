ForTube Trading Down 21.3% This Week (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. ForTube has a total market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

