Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.56.

FVI traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.41. 796,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,592. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

