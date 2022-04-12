Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 577.2% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,775. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.20. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

