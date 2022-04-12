Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 302,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 160,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

