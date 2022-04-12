FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lifted to Positive at Vertical Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 17,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,538. FOX has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

