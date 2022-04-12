Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 151,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 202,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 47,372 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Franklin Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

