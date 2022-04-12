Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 62734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

