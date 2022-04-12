Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 62734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
The stock has a market cap of C$52.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
