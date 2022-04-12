Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Up 7.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $109.64. Approximately 6,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 413,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.22.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Freshpet by 27.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Freshpet by 26.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.