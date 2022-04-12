Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FRSH traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,447. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,129,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.