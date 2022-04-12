FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $41.53 or 0.00104764 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.69 billion and $79.15 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005318 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,941,964 coins and its circulating supply is 137,072,628 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.