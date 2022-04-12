Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $675.05

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.05 ($8.80) and traded as low as GBX 588 ($7.66). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.82), with a volume of 10,221 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 850 ($11.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of £370.55 million and a P/E ratio of -13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 643.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 675.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

