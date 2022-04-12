Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

