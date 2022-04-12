GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00009487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.53 or 0.07565315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,699.68 or 0.99995822 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

