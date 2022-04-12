Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 6,532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 119,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

