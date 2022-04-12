GAMB Price Hits $0.0008 (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $34,261.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.