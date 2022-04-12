GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($54.35) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.50 ($47.28).

Shares of G1A traded down €1.00 ($1.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €36.54 ($39.72). The stock had a trading volume of 247,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

