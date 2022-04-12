GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Cut to €42.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 on Tuesday. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

