Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $277.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

