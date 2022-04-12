Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 200.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 5,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,137. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Generation Bio by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 131,574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

