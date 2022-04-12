Genesis Shards (GS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,143.00

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $583,959.98 and approximately $29,143.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.84 or 0.07539917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,884.84 or 1.00382091 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.