Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average is $238.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

