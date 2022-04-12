Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,404 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Repligen worth $33,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $218,643,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.