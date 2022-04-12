Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 166,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Freshpet stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,138. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.