Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,245,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 994,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 336,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,831. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of -113.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.