Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. 13,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

