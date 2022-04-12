Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.