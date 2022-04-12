Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, reaching $589.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.61 and a 200-day moving average of $520.43. The company has a market capitalization of $261.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $361.34 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

