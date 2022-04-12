Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.62. 13,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

