Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $21.92 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $20.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.96. 40,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

