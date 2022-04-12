Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $25.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,030 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 186,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.