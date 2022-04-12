Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $30.51 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.78. 18,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

