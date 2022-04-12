Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.48.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.28. 117,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average of $231.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

