Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Walmart by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 151,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $154.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,055. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $158.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

