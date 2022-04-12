Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.