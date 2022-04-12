Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 79.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,330. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.