Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 11,564 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. 117,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,476. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

