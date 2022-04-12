Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 17,345 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Palomar worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Palomar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 459,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palomar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $441,900 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,740. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. Palomar’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

