Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.83. 9,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,588. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

