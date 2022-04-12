Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Watsco worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSO stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

