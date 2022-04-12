Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 529,861 shares.The stock last traded at $36.81 and had previously closed at $35.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.86.

The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

