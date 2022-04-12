Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($70.26).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,634 ($34.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,346.68. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,618 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

