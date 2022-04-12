Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Gepco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEPC)
Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .
