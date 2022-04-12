Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMPUF shares. Oddo Bhf raised Gestamp Automoción from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

OTCMKTS GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 on Tuesday. Gestamp Automoción has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.