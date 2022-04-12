Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. 162,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Saturna Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 18,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 24,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. ING Groep increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,794,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,081,000 after acquiring an additional 216,203 shares during the period. Palo Capital increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 15,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Crow Point Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
