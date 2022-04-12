Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. 162,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Saturna Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 18,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 24,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. ING Groep increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,794,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,081,000 after acquiring an additional 216,203 shares during the period. Palo Capital increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 15,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Crow Point Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

