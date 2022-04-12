Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.12

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.12 and last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.9272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.64%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

