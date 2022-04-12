Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce $60.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $59.32 million. Glaukos reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $270.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

