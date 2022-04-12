Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $60.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $59.32 million. Glaukos posted sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.48. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $98.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Glaukos by 12.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 232.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Glaukos by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

